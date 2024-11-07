Monument and Northgate residents shoveling out of the snow in between massive storms

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in Monument, Northgate, and Briargate neighborhoods shoveled themselves out of the feet of snow dumped onto their driveways Thursday.

"Usually it's powdery and this time it's very heavy and wet. So the bottom layer is very compact and icy. So it makes it more challenging," Catherine Lemond said. "Even the snow blower doesn't really want to do that much work. So I'm trying to save my back and my arms. It's pretty heavy this time."

Lemond, who lives on Monument Hill, said she had been shoveling multiple times since the storms began.

Many of the main boulevards and highways were well maintained Thursday, but residential neighborhood roads were entirely different.

"I think it caught a lot of us off guard," And for it to be three days, it's pretty unusual," Michael Arsenault, a Briargate resident said.