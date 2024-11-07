Skip to Content
News

Monument and Northgate residents shoveling out of the snow in between massive storms

By
today at 6:33 PM
Published 6:57 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in Monument, Northgate, and Briargate neighborhoods shoveled themselves out of the feet of snow dumped onto their driveways Thursday.

"Usually it's powdery and this time it's very heavy and wet.  So the bottom layer is very compact and icy.  So it makes it more challenging," Catherine Lemond said. "Even the snow blower doesn't really want to do that much work. So I'm trying to save my back and my arms. It's pretty heavy this time."

Lemond, who lives on Monument Hill, said she had been shoveling multiple times since the storms began.

Many of the main boulevards and highways were well maintained Thursday, but residential neighborhood roads were entirely different.

"I think it caught a lot of us off guard," And for it to be three days, it's pretty unusual," Michael Arsenault, a Briargate resident said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content