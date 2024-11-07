Colorado Springs drivers asked to stay off roads amid city plow operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - City of Colorado Springs officials are saying this is the worst start to snow season they've seen in recent years, and they're urging people to stay off the roads so plows can do their jobs.

That's as heavier snow is expected across the city over the next couple days, bringing slushier conditions. You'll find instances of three to four plows driving in tandem down major roadways like Academy, Powers, Woodman and Platte.

City officials are asking people to work from home if they can. They're specifically asking people to try staying off the roads during the morning and evening rush hours so plows don't get stuck in traffic.

City plow operations are set to finish up at some point Saturday after snow stops falling.