Hazmat situation underway in Colorado Springs

Published 10:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a local hotel due to a small chlorine release.

CSFD says they are at the Satellite Hotel, located at 411 Lakewood Circle. Crews say the chlorine release happened in the basement.

According to officials, they received a call about the chlorine around 10 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a chlorine product in the basement near the pool area.

CSFD says they believe employees were doing maintenance with chlorine tabs, but accidentally created a reaction that made a cloud of smoke. Officials say three employees were injured, but they were treated at the scene and released.

Guests and residents are being asked to shelter in place, and CSFD says there is no evacuation order at this time.

A hazmat team is there assisting Colorado Springs firefighters.

