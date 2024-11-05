Your Voice, Your Vote: Tracking the 5th Congressional District

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Election night, Democratic Candidate River Gassen and Republican Candidate Jeff Crank will face off for the 5th Congressional District seat.

This is the first time the seat has been up for grabs since 2007 after incumbent Doug Lamborn announced his retirement. Historically, the district has voted red.

Some of the main issues informing voters' decisions are water conservation, veteran's affairs and Immigration.

For our full voter's guide for both candidates, click here.