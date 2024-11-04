Drivers in express lanes of I-25 South Gap, sections of I-70 will soon pay “dynamic tolling”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Later this fall, drivers on two sections of Colorado expressway will see a new system of tolling that changes to reflect real-time traffic conditions.

The new "dynamic tolling" pricing will affect an 18-mile stretch of the I-25 Express Lanes between Monument and Castle Rock and a 12-mile westbound stretch of I-70 Express Lanes between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and Empire.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, dynamic tolling will help to better manage demand during peak hours to maintain free flow traffic in the express lanes.

This real-time toll pricing was introduced earlier this year on the Central 70 Express Lanes and will eventually take effect on all Express Lanes in the Colorado system.

According to CDOT, toll prices won't change much from set time-of-day pricing, ranging from $1.50 to $4.75 for South Gap and up to $9 on the Mountain Express Lane. The only difference is the toll rates may change throughout the day to respond to changing traffic conditions – meaning tolls may be somewhat higher or lower than drivers have been accustomed to.

“To keep the flow of traffic moving, expanding dynamic tolling to these two corridors just makes sense,” Piper Darlington, director of the Colorado Transportation Investment Office, said. “The South Gap and the Mountain Express Lanes are two of the most traveled corridors in the state, and we want to do everything we can to help keep Express Lane speeds reliable. By transitioning to dynamic tolling and adjusting the tolls based on real-time traffic conditions, we’ll be able to do just that.”

Rates may be updated as often as every five to 15 minutes, and overhead signs will display the current toll prices. The price displayed when vehicles enter the Express Lanes is the price drivers will pay if they have an ExpressToll pass, even if the toll changes while the driver is traveling in the Express Lanes.

The I-25 South Gap Express Lanes remain free to motorcyclists, commercial transit vehicles and vehicles with three or more passengers and a switchable HOV transponder.