Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on S. Academy Blvd
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they found an unresponsive person in the middle of the road on South Academy Blvd when responding to a traffic accident late Saturday night.
The person was found in the northbound lanes and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person remains in critical condition.
The Major Crash Team responded to take over the investigation. No arrests have been made.