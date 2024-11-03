Skip to Content
News

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on S. Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs Police
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police
By
New
Published 7:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they found an unresponsive person in the middle of the road on South Academy Blvd when responding to a traffic accident late Saturday night.

The person was found in the northbound lanes and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person remains in critical condition.

The Major Crash Team responded to take over the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content