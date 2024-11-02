TCA reaches flag football championship game
The Classical Academy flag football team ran all the way to the state championship game in the sport's inaugural season. Unfortunately, TCA fell to Mountain View, 26-0.
The Classical Academy flag football team ran all the way to the state championship game in the sport's inaugural season. Unfortunately, TCA fell to Mountain View, 26-0.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.