State Cross Country Recap

Published 11:02 PM

Winners from Saturday's state cross country meet:

4A: Aiden Le Roux - Cheyenne Mountain

3A: TCA Girls win team championship

3A: Salida Boys win team championship

2A: Andrew Bel - CSCS

Danny Mata

Danny Mata

