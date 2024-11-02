Railroad maintenance in Fountain set to shake up morning commutes

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)- Railroad maintenance in Fountain could affect people's commute. This maintenance will happen in phases and it's expected to be done by the 18th of this month as long as weather conditions don't affect it.

KRDO13 talked with several people who live in the area, including a business owner. They all have different opinions, some believe this will affect their commute while others say it won't affect them at all.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) is set to replace railroad ties for increased safety. This project will be from the Fountain area to Security, there will be a total of 10 crossings shut down for maintenance. Only two crossings will be shut down at the same time.

Denecia Price lives between two of the crossings that will be closed due to this maintenance project. Price says this will affect her commute to work.

"To still find my way to work. You know, either. Do I take the highway? Do I take 85, 87? So, it's just a little bit more time-consuming in the morning to wake up and go to work," said Price.

Due to this work, it will require the railroad crossings to be closed during that time. Although the city does not have any control over the BNSF projects, Fountain City Officials are encouraging people to use alternate routes from now until the 18th of this month.

Due to weather conditions, this maintenance project may take longer.

KRDO13 reached out to BNSF and will update this article when they respond.