Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week – Pine Creek vs. Ftn. Ft. Carson
The Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week featured Pine Creek vs. Ftn. Ft. Carson. The Eagles defeated 49-16 on Friday night.
