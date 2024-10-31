Colorado Springs Fire Department to implement new animal rescue equipment following rise in rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are working to implement a new-and-improved program they say will help them better care for pets on incident scenes.

In partnership with the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs and Westside Animal Hospital, CSFD Fire Station 23 has created emergency "pet kits" that firefighters will carry to scenes, which include leashes, blankets, water bowls, treats and pet oxygen masks.

The kits are a part of the department's "SED Pet Care Program," which equips firefighters with tools to improve pets' chances of survival.

The department first announced it was introducing "SED" pet masks in honor of former Deputy Chief Steve Dubay in March of last year, who retired that same month and had an "immense love for helping pets."

Now, fire leadership and Station 23 crews are taking the program a step further due to seeing a heightened number of pets rescued from incidents, CSFD said.

"Fire crews understand that pets are considered family," CSFD said in a press release. "The kits will allow firefighters to give pets a better chance of survival and will make them feel more comfortable on scenes."

The kits are fully funded by Westside Animal Hospital and the Fire Foundation. Fire Station 23 will be responsible for maintaining and restocking the kits after they've been used.