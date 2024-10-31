Charges filed against men accused of shooting Broncos wide receiver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of Denver Broncos player Josh Reynolds.

Court documents obtained by our news partners at 9News show Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42, face a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder.

According to Denver Police, Reynolds was victim to a shooting earlier this month while traveling along I-25.

Information obtained by 9News shows Reynolds was originally believed to have been at a strip club before leaving and taking to the road. Police believe he was followed by the suspects before the shooting.

Court records show Charlesworth was released from custody after posting $100,000 in bail. Mendoza remains in the Denver County Jail on a $300,000 cash-only bail.