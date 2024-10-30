Highland Lakes Fire enters day three of burning, evacuations lift at noon

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Highland Lakes Fire in Teller County is still burning after starting on Oct. 28.

As of 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, the fire was 60% contained. Pre-evac orders were lifted at that time but there is a mandatory evacuation still in place.

At 11 A.M. on Oct. 30, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said that the fire is 80% contained. At 12 p.m. all mandatory evacuations will be lifted and homeowners can return to their homes. Checkpoints will be in place until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. traffic can resume as normal. TCSO asks that people who dropped pets at TCRAS pick them up before they return home.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says that the 166-acre fire is human-caused and they are actively investigating.