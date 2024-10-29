The world’s best bars for 2024 announced

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — A two-level speakeasy in Mexico City’s hip Colonia Juarez neighborhood has been proclaimed the world’s best bar. Handshake Speakeasy clinched the title last night in Madrid, where a splashy awards ceremony was held by the World’s 50 Best association.

It’s a huge achievement for a bar that only opened its (downstairs) doors in 2023. Handshake Speakeasy was third on the list last year.

Another newcomer landed in second place. Hong Kong’s Italian-style Bar Leone, which aims to propagate the concept of “cocktail populari” or “cocktail for the people,” was crowned the best bar in Asia.

In third position was last year’s No. 1, Barcelona’s Sips. The 33-seat cocktail spot may be relatively new – it opened in 2021 and won the world’s best title two years later – but it is benefitted by star power behind the scenes. One of its owners spent years working at lauded Spanish restaurant El Bulli and the other built his resume at award-winning London bar Artesian.

The rest of the list brought mixologists and bar owners from points as far as Athens, Tokyo, Sydney and Lima to the party.

The World’s 50 Best Bars voters are a mix of industry professionals, including bartenders and drinks writers.

The organization describes its annual list as “a snapshot of the opinions and experiences of 700 bar industry experts across the globe,” and says there is no specific criteria that judges are asked to consider beyond their personal opinions.

The old(er) guard

While new names landed in a few of the top spots, there were also established bars showing they still have staying power.

Singapore’s Jigger & Pony has consistently ranked on the 50 Best list since its opening in 2012. Crowned No. 1 in Asia in 2020, the cocktail spot managed to survive through the pandemic. Meanwhile, at Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich, drinkers have been queuing up since 2013 to try and order a drink at this tiny, local-loved establishment in fashionable Shinjuku. It landed at No. 25 this year.

Hotel hot spots

Good news for travelers: some of this year’s standout cocktail spots are located in hotels, making them even easier to visit. Two of London’s most-lauded bars are in hotels: Scarfes Bar is on the ground floor of the glamorous Rosewood hotel, while Connaught Bar is housed inside the elegant Mayfair hotel from which it takes its name.

Mimi Kakushi, the list’s sole representative from Dubai, is inside the luxurious Four Seasons on Jumeirah Road. Named after a classic Japanese hairstyle, it was ranked the Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa this year. Meanwhile, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony is located in the city’s low key Amara Hotel.

Travelers who want to cross as many award-winning bars off their list as possible might want to head to London or New York City, which each have four bars in the top 50. Buenos Aires and Mexico City have three apiece.

Awards behind the bar

The “bartender’s bartender” prize, which is awarded annually to a mixologist by their peers, was given to Iain McPherson of Edinburgh’s 30th-place Panda & Sons.

McPherson, a Scotland native who also produces a line of boozy ice creams called Senor Scoops, was hailed by his fellow bartenders as being innovative and humorous in his approach.

“Thanks to everyone that voted and rates me at this position. Thank you to the amazing teams I get to work with, that deliver my visions, better than I ever can,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“Congrats to all the others on the list. I also know it’s impossible to have everyone deserving of a place, mentioned on this list, so just keep doing the great things you are doing!”

The world’s 50 best bars for 2024

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Sips, Barcelona

Tayer + Elementary, London

Jigger & Pony, Singapore

Line, Athens

Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

Alquimico, Cartagena

Zest, Seoul

Paradiso, Barcelona

Himkok, Oslo

BKK Social Club, Bangkok

Connaught Bar, London

Double Chicken Please, New York City

Overstory, New York City

Lady Bee, Lima

Baba au Rum, Athens

Coa, Hong Kong

The Cambridge Public House, Paris

Tlecan, Mexico City

Caretaker’s Cottage, Melbourne

CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

Salmon Guru, Madrid

Martiny’s, New York City

Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

Maybe Sammy, Sydney

Superbueno, New York City

Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

Satan’s Whiskers, London

Panda & Sons, Edinburgh

Tan Tan, Sao Paulo

Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City

Drink Kong, Rome

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Byrdi, Melbourne

Locale Firenze, Florence

Scarfes Bar, London

Moebius Milano, Milan

Bar Nouveau, Paris

Mimi Kakushi, Dubai

Bar Us, Bangkok

Virtu, Tokyo

Atlas, Singapore

La Sala de Laura, Bogota

Roda Huset, Stockholm

Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

Analogue Initiative, Singapore

El Gallo Altenero, Guadalajara

Danico, Paris

1930, Milan

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.