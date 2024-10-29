San Francisco 49ers’ Charvarius Ward mourns death of daughter

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward mourned the death of his one-year-old daughter Amani Joy in a heartfelt post to social media on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” Ward said on Instagram.

“She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.

“Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

The San Francsico 49ers also shared their condolences following Amani Joy’s death.

“The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy,” the NFL team posted on social media Tuesday.

“Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”

The 49ers are on a bye week during Week 9 of the NFL and return to action on November 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

