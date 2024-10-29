CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist ‘joke’ on air

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

On Monday’s prime time show, after Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan stated that he supports Palestinians, conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky responded, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” The comment referenced the thousands of pager explosions in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah militants. CNN has learned the attacks were carried out by Israel.

Hasan then asked Phillip, “Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” Girdusky responded by falsely equating Hasan’s Palestinian support with the terrorist group Hamas.

“That is completely out of pocket. You know that,” Phillip told Girdusky. Philip apologized to viewers for his statements. Girdusky said he apologized because he thought Hasan said he supported Hamas, a claim Philip and Hasan dismissed.

A few minutes later, when the show returned from a commercial break, Phillip addressed viewers and Hasan for the “completely unacceptable” comments made by Girdusky and he was removed from the show.

“There was a line that was crossed there and it’s not acceptable to me. It’s not acceptable to us at this network. We want discussion. We want people who disagree with each other to talk to each other. But when you cross the line of a complete lack of civility, that is not going to happen here on this show,” Phillip said.

In a statement, CNN said there is “zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air” and that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back at our network.”

“We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understand,” CNN said in its statement.

After the show, Gurdusky posted on X, “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

The segment was intended to discuss the rhetoric at Donald Trump’s rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden, including a widely panned joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the event that called Puerto Rico “garbage.” After the rally, Trump’s campaign sought to distance itself from Hinchcliffe and his comments.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to CNN.

