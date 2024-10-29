Aeration system to combate blue-gree algae at Prospect lake installed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has started the installation process for a new aeration system that will combat blue-green algae in Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.

According to the city, the new system will turn over the lake’s water approximately every two days. The aeration process will reduce excess nutrient content and increase oxygen content in the lake, helping to combat blue-green algae blooms and prevent fish kills.

“We are committed to maintaining a vibrant and healthy ecosystem in Prospect Lake,” said Erik Rodriguez, senior environmental, health, and safety specialist for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS). “This aeration system not only addresses current lake health issues but also supports the continued recreation of Prospect Lake.”

The lake has been shut down several times in the past due to blooms of blue-green algae.

The city says that the project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and aims to enhance the health of the lake and follows a comprehensive design process that includes a series of community meetings, surveys, and presentations to Colorado Springs City Council and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board.