Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexually assaulting ‘Making the Band’ teen contestant and 10-year-old boy in new lawsuits

(CNN) — Two new civil lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs by anonymous male accusers who claim they were minors when they were sexually assaulted by the music mogul during auditions – one who claims he was 10 years old at the time.

Combs said he denies the latest claims against him in a statement to CNN.

The embattled musician and businessman, who is being held in custody in New York as he awaits his criminal trial, is now facing at least 27 civil cases.

One John Doe states in his lawsuit that he auditioned for Combs in 2005 at a hotel in New York at age 10. He was given soda by Combs that he alleges was laced with drugs. According to the lawsuit, Combs then forced Doe to perform oral sex after he resisted. Doe lost consciousness and later woke up in tears with his pants undone and pain in his anus and buttocks, the lawsuit states.

The other John Doe, in a separate lawsuit, states he was 17 in or around 2008 when he attended a three-day audition for the MTV competition series, “Making the Band.” Doe claims that on the first day of the audition, during a one-on-one interview, “Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure.”

“As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that Combs emphasized his power to control Doe’s future in the music industry, stating that he had the ability to “make or break” his career.

On the second day of auditions, Combs allegedly told the 17-year-old Doe that he needed to undress “to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona.” “This encounter eventually escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, and Combs sodomizing the Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

The following day, the complaint states, Combs and his bodyguard sexually assaulted Doe. He was then eliminated from the competition “as Combs claimed that Plaintiff was untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard,” the lawsuit states.

When reached by CNN for comment, Combs’ attorneys did not respond to the specific allegations in the two new lawsuits, but denied that Combs has ever sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement, in part. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

The two new lawsuits were filed Monday in New York state court. Both accusers are represented by attorneys Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, who said earlier this month that they are representing over 120 alleged victims who plan to go public with their claims against Combs.

Since November 2023, more than two dozen civil lawsuits have been filed against Combs with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct. The initial lawsuit, filed by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was settled the next day. The other cases remain active. Combs has denied the civil allegations.

Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping and decades of physical abuse against women, among other allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs’ criminal trial is tentatively set to begin in May 2025.

Prosecutors have said their criminal investigation is ongoing and additional charges or defendants could be added in a possible superseding indictment.

