Residents near UCCS on edge following multiple gunshots being fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in a neighborhood near UCCS are on edge after multiple shots were fired this weekend.

Luckily no one was hurt but neighbors say it's a growing issue.

7 shots and a car speeding away were all captured on camera and it isn’t the first time neighbor Tiffany Jorgenson has posted about shots fired in the area.

KRDO13 spoke with her today and she said this is the seventh time this year she posted her camera capturing gunfire in the area.

Jorgenson says she started to post it and document it because after living in cragmore for 20 years she says there’s now been a growing trend.

"I would say the last like two years, this has really shot up in intensity," Jorgenson said. "And for us, it doesn't feel safe. It starts to feel not safe."

Jorgenson says she has a constant fear of a stray bullet coming through their house and while trying to raise a family there this fear has made her family consider moving.

Other neighbors KRDO13 spoke with in the area were highly concerned and unsettled by the latest incident this past Saturday.

Colorado Springs police say they did collect shell casings for evidence but at this time no suspect has been identified.