Colorado Springs Airport receives $8 million for concourse modernization project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Airport is receiving $8 million more in federal funding to support an ongoing concourse modernization project.

The project, titled ElevateCOS, is a complete remodel of the terminal concourse to hold new rooms, restrooms, ceilings, flooring, elevators and windows, as well as a new PA system and more space for new retail and food options.

The modernization will "increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities," COS said in a press release, through increasing passenger capacity and implementing ADA updates.

The $8 million grant, which comes from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was

awarded through a competitive process known as the Airport Terminal Program (ATP). According to COS, the program aims to address aging infrastructure, improve terminal capacity and enhance environmental sustainability for airports across the country.

“These funds will significantly contribute to enhancing our travelers' experience for many years to come,”

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS, said.

The airport has received prior federal grants for the project, including the ATP and

the Airport Improvement Grant (AIG). The funding for the remaining portion of the estimated $38 million project will be drawn from airport reserves, Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), and a grant from Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

ElevateCOS kicked off in September 2023, and is expected to be completed in 2026.