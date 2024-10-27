Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani expected to play in World Series Game 3 despite shoulder injury

By Jacob Lev and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected play in World Series Game 3, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at a press conference Sunday.

Roberts told reporters that the ultimate decision is likely to come down to Ohtani’s ability to play through the pain associated with the left shoulder subluxation he sustained in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday.

“If he feels good enough to go, I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there,” Roberts said Sunday at Yankee Stadium, the site of Monday’s Game 3.

A shoulder subluxation occurs when “the humerus partially slides in and out of place quickly,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Robert revealed that Ohtani would be at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening to test the injured shoulder.

“He’s got to still go through the workout and swing the bat,” said Robert. “But again, today feels better than yesterday, and our assumption is tomorrow is going to feel better than today. And so with that, that’s what I’m banking on.”

Ohtani sustained the injury on a stolen base attempt in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2, which put LA ahead two games to none in the best-of-seven series.

With the Dodgers up 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ohtani took off for second base but was thrown out to end the inning. Ohtani remained on the ground grimacing in pain and eventually walked off the field with trainers holding his left arm.

According to the FOX broadcast, microphones picked up a conversation between Ohtani and trainers saying that his left shoulder appears to have popped out of its socket.

2024 marks Ohtani’s first appearance in the MLB Postseason after he missed out in each of his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The star player is riding on a series of remarkable accomplishments in recent months, including hitting his 50th homer of the season and stealing his 50th base in the same game against the Miami Marlins in September. Ohtani went on to rack up his 51st of each stat by the end of the contest.

Though Ohtani has had an exceptional debut season with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old player has grappled with physical setbacks.

Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September 2023 – a year to the day before he opened the 50-50 club – and was advised that he likely wouldn’t be able to pitch until 2025; on paper, greatly reducing the effectiveness of the transcendent two-way star.

Even after taking a seat from pitching, Ohtani remains the favorite to win the NL MVP award, potentially the first to do so having played solely as a designated hitter.

Ohtani has been working diligently to rehabilitate his elbow, even going as far as to throw off a mound in practice last month for the first time since his surgery, sparking rumors and hopes that he might be able to pitch in the playoffs.

Roberts shut down the rumors, however, telling reporters on the eve of Game 1 that there is “no possibility” of Ohtani pitching in the playoffs. “None whatsoever.”

