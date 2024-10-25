Kate Bush is ‘very keen’ to make a new album

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Kate Bush has said that she is “very keen” to start working on a new album, in a revelation that’ll be met with huge excitement by her legions of fans.

In a rare interview that aired Friday, the British singer-songwriter told the BBC’s “The Today Podcast: Bonus Episode” that she has “lots of ideas” for new material.

When asked if she was working on any new material, Bush replied: “Not at the moment but I’ve been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years on all kinds of different levels – redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together – and I’m very keen to start working on a new album when I’ve got this finished.

“I’ve got lots of ideas and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space – it’s been a long time.”

Bush, 66, who shot to fame with the release of her debut hit “Wuthering Heights” in 1978, has not released a studio album since 2011.

Nevertheless, the much-loved star gained a new generation of fans in 2022 after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” became a huge hit after it was featured in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

The surge in popularity led to Bush breaking three world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The news came as part of an interview that Bush gave about a short film she’s written and directed to benefit the charity War Child, which supports children affected by conflict.

The four-minute black and white film, called “Little Shrew,” is set to a song called “Snowflake,” which Bush first wrote for her son.

“This animation has taken up a lot of time this year so really once this is finished I’ll be ready to start anew,” she said.

Although Bush gave very little away, she said she expected that any new output would be “different” from her previous work.

“I think it’s got to be different, hasn’t it? I like to think that all my albums are different from each other.”

Bush was also asked about a recent interview Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour did with The Guardian, in which he was asked if he could persuade his friend Bush to get back on stage.

He said in the interview: “Kate Bush is the only person who can get Kate Bush back on stage. I think the shows she did in 2014 at the Hammersmith Apollo were some of the best I’ve ever seen. We went several nights. I’ve tried persuading her recently, actually. Gently.”

Responding in good humor, Bush replied: “I’m not there yet.” She said she loved doing the shows that Gilmour referenced but that the whole crew had been “so exhausted by the time we got to actually the first night.”

