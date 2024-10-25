From friendly aliens to warring cardinals, here’s what to watch this weekend

By Lisa Respers France and Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — How can you ever say there is nothing to watch?

There are so many content options, it’s hard to decide. We’re here to help.

Here are some of our picks for what’s new to watch and stream this weekend.

Check it out.

“Venom: The Last Dance”

Let’s see if the third time’s a charm.

Tom Hardy returns for the third installment in the “Venom” franchise, pulling double duty as Eddie Brock/Venom. The alien symbiote is well known thanks to his appearances in not only his own films, but also the pages of Spider-Man comics.

In the latest and final Venom film, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Andy Serkis are along for the ride which picks up after “Let There Be Carnage” and finds Brock on the run.

The film is currently in theaters.

“Conclave”

This one is blessed with some heavy hitters.

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini star in this movie set in the world of the Catholic church.

Fiennes stars as Lawrence, the dean of the College of Cardinals which aids in the selection of the Pope. The conclave happens when the group has to be sequestered to make the pick, and people forced to be together is always a great set up for drama.

Based on the Robert Harris novel of the same name, “Conclave” is in theaters now.

“Don’t Move”

The race is on.

In this horror/thriller, a woman alone in the forests of Big Sur must escape a serial killer with just 20 minutes left before her body completely shuts down due to a paralytic drug. No pressure, right?

Kelsey Asbille stars in this film currently streaming on Netflix.

“Your Monster”

Do you like a dash of romance and comedy with your horror?

Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey and Edmund Donovan star in this film about a soft-spoken actor who finds her voice after she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet.

The movie is currently in theaters.

‘Beauty in Black’

Tyler Perry turns out new drama in this 16-episode Netflix series.

“Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club,” according to a synopsis from the streamer.

“The hair care business here is huge (and) Magic City is huge, and I was like, ‘What happened if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?’” Perry said in a statement. “Never ever underestimate the power of the underdog.”

Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Before’

This 10-episode limited series stars Billy Crystal as a child psychologist who encounters a young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to his past. A supernatural thriller, the show also stars Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

The first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+.

‘Simone Biles Rising, Part 2’

Two new episodes of this docuseries from director Katie Walsh follow Simone Biles as she makes the US Olympic Team and goes on to gold medal success at the Paris Olympic Games.

Her trailblazing journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history is an inspiring watch.

All four episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

