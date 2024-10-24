What are your questions about the election?

Skip to Content
By
October 17, 2024 1:00 PM
Published 10:01 AM

By Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

(CNN) — Election Day is November 5, but Americans across the country are already casting ballots.

It’s a complicated process to elect an American president that pivots from voters in states in November to electoral votes counted on Capitol Hill in January.

Let us know what’s on your mind so CNN can help explain things. And see answers to questions we’ve answered so far here.

