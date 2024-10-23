New Colorado law bans holding phones while driving

COLORADO (KRDO) - On January 1, 2025, Colorado will implement a new law that prohibits people from using electronic devices while driving unless they use a hands-free accessory.

According to the Colorado Department of Transit's, CDOT, 2024 Driver Behavior Report, 77% of Colorado drivers admitted to using their phones while driving, with 45% saying a hands-free feature in their car would stop them from using their phone. From 2015 to 2023, deaths among pedestrians and bicyclists increased by 50% and 112.5%, respectively, while Colorado’s population grew by less than 8% during the same period.

“This new legislation is a crucial step toward making Colorado’s roads safer for everyone. By encouraging drivers to focus solely on the task of driving, we can reduce the number of distracted driving incidents and prevent crashes that often come with such behavior. This law aligns with best practices from across the nation and reflects our commitment to protecting all road users, whether in a vehicle, on a bike or walking.”

Shoshana Lew, Executive Director of CDOT

CDOT will launch an awareness campaign over the next several months to ensure all Coloradans are aware of the law and best practices. The campaign will include outreach through social media, paid ads and collaboration with key stakeholders.

Colorado joins 29 other states in prohibiting the use of hand-held mobile devices while driving. According to CDOT, states with similar laws have reported decreases in distracted driving crashes. In Michigan, a 2023 law banning hand-held cellphone use led to a 12.8% decrease in distracted driving crashes within the first year.