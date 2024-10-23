LeBron and Bronny James make history as first father-son to play together in NBA game

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most prestigious franchises, have seen their share of historic moments, including 17 championships. But on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the team produced a first in NBA history when Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny became the first father-son duo to appear together in an NBA game.

The 39-year-old James, playing in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, was predictably in the Lakers’ starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Twenty-year-old Bronny, making his NBA debut, joined his father on the court with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. The pair substituted into the game together and went straight to business as fans applauded.

The Lakers’ faithful at Crypto.com Arena cheered and took photos and video as history was made on the opening day of the NBA’s 79th season.

In a quiet father-son moment before stepping into the spotlight, LeBron offered some last-minute advice to Bronny, captured on a TNT Sports microphone.

“You see the intensity, right?” LeBron asked. “Just play carefree though. Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard.”

The younger James played about two and a half minutes in his first and only shift on the court in the game. He went 0-2 shooting and had a rebound in that time.

The Lakers would win the game 110-103, with LeBron James scoring 16 points for Los Angeles.

Lakers’ forward-center Anthony Davis had a big night – leading all scorers with 36 points and 16 rebounds.

After the game, the proud father and son shared their impressions of the historic moment with TNT Sports.

“It’s family. It’s always been family over everything,” LeBron said of the importance of Tuesday’s milestone.

“I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road at times, missing his things. … So to be able to have this moment where I’m working still and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above, and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

Bronny described the surreal feeling he experienced as he and his father entered the game together at the scorer’s table.

“Checking in for the first time, that’s a crazy moment I’ll never forget,” Bronny said. “I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day. I’m just extremely grateful.”

A smiling LeBron wrapped up the interview by clapping Bronny on the shoulder, adding, “I’m super proud of him, and he’s my lifeline, that’s for sure.”

Earlier in October, LeBron and Bronny played together on court at the same time – though that was in the preseason – against the Phoenix Suns. Tuesday’s appearance made the moment official in the NBA record books.

Among the many famous faces on hand to witness LeBron and Bronny write their own chapter in the NBA history books was some baseball royalty who understood the significance of the moment as well as anyone alive.

Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. and his father Ken Griffey Sr. were the first father and son to play in the same MLB game when they appeared together as members of the Seattle Mariners in 1990.

“It’s a big deal for my dad and I to be there,” Griffey Jr. told “The Road to Cooperstown” podcast ahead of Tuesday’s game.

“We made history, now we get to watch history. So that’s what’s going to be cool about it.”

Before the game tipped off, the Jameses and Griffeys shared some laughs while standing together on the court for a time capsule photo.

The Jameses enjoyed themselves as they hung together during the pre-game shoot-around – smiling and chatting while putting up shots.

The same fun must have been had when the father and son filmed a Nike ad where dad introduced son to some rookie hazing in jest. LeBron posted the promotion on X just hours before game time.

The only other multi-generational households to accomplish the feat in major American sports are baseball’s Raineses and hockey’s legendary Howe family.

Howe patriarch Gordy played in NHL games with two sons, Mark and Marty, as members of the Hartford Whalers in the 1979-80 season. And in 2001, Tim Raines shared the Baltimore Orioles outfield with his son Tim Raines Jr.

This story has been updated with additional information.