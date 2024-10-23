Skip to Content
Durango Police engage in “hop pursuit” with kangaroo loose on Main Street

today at 6:48 PM
Published 8:57 PM

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the call that befuddled dispatchers.

"Hi. So, I know this is going to sound completely insane. I was just downtown and I was walking home from work. There is, like, a baby kangaroo with a diaper on, wandering around Main Street."

The Durango Police Department just released bodycam video of a pursuit, with a kangaroo.

The marsupial is someone's pet, which is completely legal in Colorado, and it got out back in September. It was actually caught a short time later by its owner and taken home unharmed.

