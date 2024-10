COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It's a time when we highlight the disease and try to educate people about its symptoms and risk factors. Despite the annual month of awareness, many are still unaware of some of the risk factors linked to breast cancer.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joins us again to discuss some of the primary risks of developing breast cancer. Watch the discussion above.