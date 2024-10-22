El Paso County opens new voter service and polling centers ahead of general election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just two weeks out from the general election, The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is working to expand voting accessibility through adding five new Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs).

The clerk's office says 18 additional locations will be opening Nov. 1 and 2, with a final phase of VSPCs set to open the day before the election – bringing the count to a total of 38 locations across the county open on Election Day.

For those looking to use their mail ballot, voters have 24/7 access to 41 ballot drop-off boxes across the county.

The county's Voter Centers are primarily set up to register new voters, update voter registrations and issue ballots to voters that didn't receive one in the mail. Voter Centers also offer ADA ballot marking devices for individuals with disabilities.

El Paso County VSPC locations are determined utilizing a geographic information system (GIS) and strategically placed throughout the county. Over 98 percent of the population live within 15 minutes from a drop box or VSPC, the Clerk and Recorder's Office said.

All ballots, whether mail ballot or in person are processed in the same manner.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office anticipates an extremely high 90% turnout for the election and urges voters to return their ballots early to help election staff keep pace with processing results in a timely manner.

Voters who have questions or concerns can contact the Clerk’s Elections staff members at 719-575-VOTE (8683).