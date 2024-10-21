Asheville’s Biltmore Estate is reopening soon

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — The historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, plans to welcome guests again starting on November 2, following more than a monthlong closure caused by Hurricane Helene.

The estate’s popular Christmas at Biltmore experience will debut for the season when the property reopens and run through January 5.

The grand house, completed in 1895, wasn’t damaged in the storm. However, low-lying parts of the estate, including the entrance and the farm, “experienced significant flooding and damage to buildings,” the Biltmore said in an early storm damage update. “We sadly lost a few of our animals during the storm, but the vast majority are safe and accounted for.”

In the forested areas, which make up “a large portion of the estate, wind damage is extensive to grounds and some structures,” the Biltmore said.

The estate’s main entrance in Biltmore Village was damaged alongside dozens of businesses located in the historic mixed-use development outside of estate grounds. The entrance is “undergoing extensive repairs,” according to the estate’s website. Part of that work includes removing weakened poplar trees that line the entrance.

Guests who had planned to visit between September 27 and November 1 were given the option to rebook for a later date or receive a refund.

The estate and its owners have launched a $2 million Biltmore Relief Fund for Western North Carolina (WNC).

“Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region,” said Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore, in a statement.

“We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”

Cecil is a descendant of estate founder George Vanderbilt, who was a grandson of famed shipping entrepreneur and industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt.

George Vanderbilt first visited Asheville in 1888 and decided it would be the site of his grand country house, which is America’s largest privately owned home. The 250-room French Renaissance style château has 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces. The house was first opened to the public in 1930.

CNN’s Holly Yan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.