Ceremony honors service of Colorado Parks and Wildlife K-9 officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A formal ceremony was held on Friday, October 18, 2024, in honor of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) K-9 Sci.

At the ceremony radios crackled as a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) dispatcher reported the “last call” for Sci, who was retiring after nine years of duty with CPW.

In that time he fearlessly approached poachers and armed offenders, according to CPW. Sci searched for potentially dangerous suspects, trailers and trucks for contraband, all while protecting his partner Officer Phil Gurule’s back.

Sci, a Dutch Shepherd, retired from the agency as the senior member of CPW’s K-9 Team.

Following Sci’s retirement, CPW Officer Zach Picard brought forward Sage, a 9-month-old black lab, to be sworn in as the newest member of the CPW K-9 Team.

Left to right: DWM Brock McArdle is the handler for Cash. DWM Zach Picard is the handler for the new K-9 officer, Sage.

Sage joins two other members of the CPW K-9 Unit. Samson, pictured below, is a Belgian Malinois, who has partnered with Officer Ian Petkash since 2019. Cash is an 8-year-old black lab who has partnered with Officer Brock McArdle for eight years.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash demonstrates K-9 Officer Samson's ability to find spent bullet casings at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on Fri., Oct. 18.

