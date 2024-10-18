New community pool could be coming to Cañon City after $1 million donation

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – A new community pool could soon be coming to Cañon City, but its future is dependent on voters passing three ballot measures.

According to a press release from the Citizens for a Pool organization, the D.W. Biggerstaff Charitable Giving Fund announced it would commit $1 million to support the construction of a new community swimming pool for the area.

But the donation is contingent upon the successful passage of ballot measures 2A, 6A, and

6B, Citizens for a Pool said.

If those initiatives pass, funding will be distributed in yearly $100,000 increments over ten years.

The funds will go directly toward reducing the principal on the pool’s construction, helping to shorten the duration of the sales tax associated with the project, Citizens for a Pool said.

"We are incredibly grateful for this significant contribution," Randi Esquibel, president of

Citizens for a Pool, said. "From the $150 raised by local children and their lemonade stand, to this remarkable $1 million dollars, the support we’ve received from our community has been overwhelming. This marks the official launch of our capital campaign, and after the election,

we’ll be ramping up our efforts to see this project through to completion."

The donation was made in memory of the late Darryl W. Biggerstaff, who passed away in 2005, to honor and expand his philanthropic efforts in Cañon City.

If you are interested in donating to support the capital campaign, you can contact Citizens for a

Pool at citizensforapool@gmail.com. Citizens for a Pool is a 501(c)(3) public charity, and said capital campaign contributions will directly aid in the construction of the facility.