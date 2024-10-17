Lebanese nationals living in the US will be granted humanitarian relief as Israel-Hezbollah conflict continues

By Kylie Atwood and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — Lebanese nationals residing in the United States will be granted a form of humanitarian relief, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, citing ongoing armed conflict and conditions in Lebanon.

The Biden administration’s move to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Lebanon in light of the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel military conflict comes after Lebanese Americans urged both the administration and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign to take this action.

White House officials have met with Lebanese Americans at least twice over the course of recent weeks, and there have been multiple virtual meetings and phone calls between Lebanese Americans and officials on VP Harris’ team where this issue has been raised, two Lebanese Americans familiar with the exchanges told CNN. Some of those engagements happened as recently as earlier this week.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the designation for Lebanon for 18 months “due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Lebanon that prevent nationals of Lebanon from returning in safety.” The protections apply for certain Lebanese nationals already in the United States.

“Those approved for TPS will be able to remain in the country while the United States is in discussions to achieve a diplomatic resolution for lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border,” the department’s announcement reads.

In Michigan – where the Arab American community is a critical voting bloc – this move could boost Harris’ support, the Lebanese Americans familiar with the exchanges said. Still, the community is urging the administration to also implement humanitarian parole for Lebanese citizens as well.

“Today’s announcement of TPS for Lebanon is welcomed news. This is an important step in providing protection for many in our community, and I commend the administration for this decision,” Michigan state Rep. Alabas Farhat told CNN. “TPS will allow us to protect Lebanese nationals who are already in the United States. However, people in my district are still watching their loved ones die overseas. I urge this administration to also implement humanitarian parole for Lebanese citizens.”

The Biden administration has also faced pressure to make this move from lawmakers. In an October letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Sens. Gary Peters, Dick Durbin, and Ben Cardin requested that Lebanon be designated for TPS because of what they described as a worsening humanitarian emergency. They issued a similar request in June.

Earlier this year, Biden granted Lebanese nationals in the United States temporary protections from deportation. The president has discretion to authorize what’s known as deferred enforced departure, which protects those covered from removal from the US for a period of time. Those who qualify are also eligible for work permits.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.