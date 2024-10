PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help locating a teenage girl and a stolen, 2005 F-250.

A 14-year-old girl was in the vehicle when it was stolen, the PPD said.

Photos of the vehicle, the teen, and the suspect can be seen above. The vehicle's license plate is BLB-C78.

The PPD has not released any further information about the situation.