HEALTHY COLORADO: Study links breast cancer to chemicals in food packaging

today at 4:33 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A recent study showed that nearly 200 chemicals connected to breast cancer are used in the making of food packaging and other kinds of plasticware.

The study also showed that it is possible for some of those chemicals to make their way into the human body.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and KRDO13 medical expert Doctor Neha Sharma is here to take a closer at the study and answer some questions.

