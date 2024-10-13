Ariana Grande parodies Celine Dion’s viral Sunday Night Football promo in ‘SNL’ sketch

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande performed one of her greatest hits on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” – her famed Celine Dion impression.

The “Wicked” actress and singer served as the episode’s host and appeared in a pre-taped sketch that poked fun at Dion’s viral Sunday Night Football promo for last week’s Steelers-Cowboys matchup.

In the sketch, Grande as Dion was promoting the Ultimate Fighting Championship, saying it’s “another sport whose timeless emotions ignite the bittersweet memories that live inside my soul. And… in the octagon.”

Grande then broke out into a parody of Dion’s 1996 ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Lyrics included references to some of the injuries that UFC fighters suffer and lines like “when I hit you like this, when you choke me like that.”

Dion last week appeared in a video promoting Sunday Night Football’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, wherein she playfully connected the hit song to both teams.

Grande is known for her impression of Dion, having previously showcased it on a 2015 episode of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and again during her “Carpool Karaoke” segment in 2018.

This was Grande’s second time hosting “SNL.” Stevie Nicks served as the musical guest.

Grande previously appeared on the long-running sketch show as the musical guest in 2014 and 2024, and did double duty as both the host and musical guest in March 2016.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Michael Keaton is set to host the next new episode with Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

