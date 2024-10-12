North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft dies at 23 years old after cancer battle

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — University of North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft has died at the age of 23 after a cancer battle, the school announced on Saturday.

Craft, a four-star recruit, played two seasons for the Tar Heels – in 2020 and 2021. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022.

“It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side,” the school said in a release. “Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.”

In 2022, Craft was the recipient of the Disney Spirit Award, which is given to the most inspirational figure in college football.

The school honored Craft ahead of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown embraced Craft’s mother during a tribute that included 13 seconds of applause to honor Craft.

Wide receiver JJ Jones wore Craft’s No. 13 jersey.

After the game, an emotional Brown, while wearing a “Tyler Strong” shirt with a big #13 in the center, called it a “difficult thing” to tell a team that their teammate passed after their 41-34 loss.

“You have to figure out how to tell a group – what a difficult thing to tell a group of young people about one of their best friends, and it triggers a lot of things that other people had in their lives,” Brown told reporters. “It’s a very, very difficult time for them and at the same time, you do it in a dressing room right after you lost a heartbreaking game. So, they’re struggling. …

“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years. The doctors told us he outlived what he should have, and he did it with a spirit. And he did it with a smile on his face. And he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice. He coached these other young people. He’s just an incredible young person.”

