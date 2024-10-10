Skip to Content
Liberty vs Air Academy

By
Published 10:52 PM

Air Academy defeated Liberty by a score of 14-0.

Air Academy improves to 4-3 this season.

Liberty falls to 2-5.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

