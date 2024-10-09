Canon City man arrested for possesion of child pornography following 2-year investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Canon City man has been arrested for possession of child pornography following a two-year investigation, the Canon City Police Department (CCPD) reported Wednesday.

According to the CCPD, 27-year-old Geoffrey Vickers of Canon City was arrested on October 2, in Larimer County. He was then transferred to the Fremont County Detention Center on October 9.

Vickers' arrest was the culmination of an investigation that began in July of 2022. The CCPD said detectives were able to connect Vicker to approximately 300 gigabytes of "child sexual abuse material data."

The CCPD said that according to a software system that is used in other jurisdictions and as a litigation consultant, the amount of digital data recovered in this case would be the equivalent of 4,650,000 printed images, or 19,500,000 Microsoft word documents.

According to the CCPD, Vickers' charges are listed as Sexual Exploitation of a child (20+ items) F3 x 104 counts.