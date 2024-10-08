Georgia football player Colbie Young arrested and charged with assault on unborn child and battery

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — University of Georgia football player Colbie Young was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County police early Tuesday morning and charged with assault on an unborn child and battery.

According to police, Young posted bail Tuesday afternoon and was released from jail.

The incident report states an ex-girlfriend of Young’s called the police overnight and said she and the wide receiver got into a “heated argument” about their former relationship, and Young “grabbed her left arm near her bicep and tricep and physically pulled her out of his room.”

The woman claimed Young later “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard. She said that she felt like Mr [Young] … was trying to harm her.”

The incident report states the alleged victim had “discoloration on the bottom right side of her chest where it meets the abdomen. She also had redness on her right flank.”

Police said Young denied grabbing the woman.

However, the arresting officer found “probable cause based on the totality of the circumstances along with physical evidence of injury” to the victim.

Young’s attorney, Kim Stephens, issued the following statement: “Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment. He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed.”

When asked for a comment, UGA’s Athletic Association’s Steven Drummond said in a statement, “This is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The 6’ 3” senior is playing in his first season for the No. 5 ranked Bulldogs after transferring from the University of Miami. He has played in five games and caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.