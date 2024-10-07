Trump announces plan to visit Aurora on Friday

Weeks after unofficially announcing he would visit Aurora, Colorado, his campaign has released details on a visit to the city on Friday, October 11.

During the presidential debate on ABC on September 10, the former president named Aurora, along with Springfield, Ohio, as cities that have suffered from the influx of migrants.

While Trump said that migrants in Springfield were eating the pets of residents, he said Aurora is being overrun by members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang.

His campaign claimed in the announcement Monday that Aurora has become a warzone with 43,000 migrants arriving in the Denver area since December of 2022, forcing families to flee their homes "as Tren de Aragua members terrorize apartment complexes with guns, theft, and rampant drug activity."

City leaders in Aurora have differing opinions on whether the gang has caused the city's crime rate to skyrocket.

The rally is scheduled for 1pm on Friday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, a few miles away from Denver International Airport.

According to the announcement, doors open at 10am, and anyone interested in attending was required to click on a link to register.