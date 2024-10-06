Sam Darnold gets revenge on former team by leading Vikings to victory over Jets in London

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Sam Darnold got some revenge on the team who drafted him as he led the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Darnold, who was drafted by the Jets with the third overall pick in 2018, threw for 179 yards and one interception on a day where the Vikings’ defense was the standout performer.

They intercepted New York’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times on a tough afternoon for the 40-year-old including a game-clinching pick from Stephon Gilmore in the final minute.

The result means that the Vikings continue their unbeaten start to the season at 5-0 while the Jets fall to 2-3 following their second consecutive defeat.

Often games in London are a general appreciation of NFL fandom, with almost all 32 jerseys represented by fans in attendance.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though – the 37th NFL game in London – with the majority of the stadium decked in purple in appreciation of the ‘home team.’

And that dedication was rewarded by the Minnesota players, holding Rodgers and the Jets to a three-and-out on the opening drive before Darnold and Justin Jefferson almost-singlehandedly manufactured a field-goal scoring drive, with their connection moving the ball downfield before a sack from Will McDonald halted the drive.

However, all that positive momentum came screeching to a halt just minutes later.

Firstly, Darnold – one of the early season favorites for the NFL MVP award – took a wicked hit from a Jets defender, with the quarterback left stricken on the floor. Darnold was able to walk off the field under his own power and missed a snap while he recovered.

He returned a snap later with disastrous consequences, as his attempted pitch to running back Ty Chandler bouncing to the turf before being recovered by a Jets defender.

The mistake set up the Jets with excellent field position but they were about to fall foul of their own offensive mishap. Rodgers, usually so error-free, had his pass attempt intercepted by Minnesota’s Andrew Van Ginkel, with the linebacker returning it 63 yards for a touchdown.

The pick-six sparked wild celebrations among the Vikings-strong crowd in London.

And things went from bad to worse for New York on the very next drive when Rodgers was picked off yet again, this time by Cam Bynum, making it the first time he has thrown two interceptions in a game since 2022.

The Vikings were the team in the ascendancy and they further extended their lead midway through the second quarter.

Through a combination of tough running, timely throws from Darnold and a host of penalties from the Jets defenders, Minnesota manufactured a 14-play, 53-yard drive which lasted four minutes and 48 seconds, ending with a two-yard touchdown run from C.J. Ham to make it 17-0 in their favor.

The Jets did finally get on the scoreboard as the first half approached its end, as Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard on a 14-yard score to inject some positivity into halftime.

And in a slower-paced third quarter where both teams exchanged punts, the Jets were able to reduce the deficit with a 32-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

As the rain descended on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the action on the field failed to brighten the day. So the fans turned to their own fun in the form of stacks of cups, singalongs and kiss cams.

Will Reichard’s second field goal of the day reestablished Minnesota’s 10-point lead and with the Jets struggling for regular offense, a victory looked the likelihood.

But that smooth journey took a bump when Darnold’s pass was intercepted by Brandin Echols, setting up New York in good field position. And they converted shortly afterwards, Rodgers finding Garrett Wilson who could waltz into the endzone, cutting the lead to three with just over six minutes remaining.

Reichard’s third field goal made it a six-point game leaving Rodgers the opportunity to be the hero: driving in the final minutes to score a touchdown and win.

It was looking good for New York as they were moving the ball down the field. But it came to a sudden stop when Rodgers threw his third interception of the day, this time to former Defensive Players of the Year Gilmore allowing the Vikings to seal the victory.

