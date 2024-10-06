Skip to Content
News

‘Onewheel’ rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash

CNN
By
today at 9:38 AM
Published 9:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Early Sunday morning, just before 2 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Officers (CSPD) were called to a crash scene at N. Tejon St. and E. Platte Ave.

Officers say the crash was between a motorcycle and a person operating an electric Onewheel.

Officers and members of CSFD and AMR provided emergency medical aid to the person on the Onewheel. They were then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed pending further investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content