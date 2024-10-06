Andrew Garfield recalls awkward moment when he and Florence Pugh didn’t hear ‘cut’ while filming love scene

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s chemistry on the set of their new movie was so electric, they didn’t even hear their cue to cut while filming a steamy love scene.

During an appearance at the 92nd Street Y on Friday to promote “We Live in Time,” Garfield colorfully recalled filming what he described as a “very intimate, passionate sex scene” with Pugh, during which they both failed to hear the director yell “cut,” leading to an awkward moment.

According to footage posted to social media from the event, Garfield told the audience that this happened during the very first take of the love scene, which was filmed on a “closed set” with only himself, Pugh, the camera operator and the boom operator.

“The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” Garfield said. “And we get into it, as it were, and we go a little further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut.’”

John Crowley, the director, was in a different room, next to where they were filming, Garfield said.

As time went on, “I feel like we were both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘this definitely feels like a longer take,’” the actor recalled.

According to Garfield, the pair only realized their error when they looked over to the crew members and saw them both facing the wall, in an attempt at politeness.

While Garfield acknowledged that the scene went on just a bit too long, he and Pugh were both “feeling safe” enough in their filming environment to think, “we’ll let this progress and we’ll just carry on.”

“We Live In Time” stars Garfield and Pugh, who in the film are “brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives,” according to an official synopsis.

The film will premiere in US theaters on October 11.

