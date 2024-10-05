Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes Downtown restaurant building fire

today at 8:20 AM
Published 7:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) found smoke throughout a building that incorporates multiple businesses on North Tejon.

The department was able to locate a fire inside a single business at 132 N. Tejon. The fire has now been extinguished.

CSFD reports that no one was injured in the fire. Now crews remain on the scene to search for any fire extension.

KRDO13 is also on the scene, where it appears Bingo Burger and Solar Roast Coffee are closed as part of the investigation.

CSFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mackenzie Stafford

