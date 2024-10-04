Israel has given no assurances it won’t target Iran’s nuclear facilities, top State Department official tells CNN

By Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Israel has not given assurances to the Biden administration that targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities is off the table in retaliation for the Iranian ballistic missile strikes earlier this week, a top US State Department official told CNN on Friday.

The official added that it is “really hard to tell” if Israel will use the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attacks to retaliate.

“We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,” the official said when asked by CNN if Israel has assured the US that Iran’s nuclear sites are off the table.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said the US would not support Israel targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

US officials also do not yet have clarity as to when Israel’s response will be decided upon, or enacted.

Asked whether Israel would use the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack to retaliate against Iran, the official said, “It is really hard to tell.”

“I think in some ways they would want to avoid the seventh, so in my estimation if there is anything it would likely be before or after,” the official said, pointing to the solemnity of that day and any Israeli retaliation potentially taking away from what that day was all about.

The US has been working for almost a year to prevent the conflict from turning into a bigger war – and has so far done so, the official said. Right now, “this is on the edge,” the official added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.