Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week
Our Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week featured Air Academy and Palmer Ridge. The Bears beat the Kadets 46-14.
Our Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week featured Air Academy and Palmer Ridge. The Bears beat the Kadets 46-14.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.