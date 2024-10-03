Jonathan Majors’ film ‘Magazine Dreams’ gets a premiere date after Disney previously pulled film

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors’ bodybuilding movie “Magazine Dreams” is getting a release date after Disney previously pulled the title from their film slate amid Majors’ legal woes.

Briarcliff Entertainment’s CEO Tom Ortenberg told CNN on Wednesday that the company has acquired the domestic distribution rights to the film, which will be released in theaters in early 2025.

Majors, who previously appeared in “Creed III” along with Disney’s Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and Disney+ series “Loki,” plays an amateur bodybuilder in “Magazine,” which also stars Haley Bennett.

“‘Magazine Dreams’ is a visceral experience that challenges the perceptions of ambition and identity,” Ortenberg said in a statement. “Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most compelling and transformative roles in recent cinema history.”

Briarcliff Entertainment is also the distributor behind the upcoming film “The Apprentice,” which chronicles former President Donald Trump’s real estate dealings in New York in the 1980s and stars Sebastian Stan as Trump, “Succession” star Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, and Oscar-nominated “Borat 2” actress Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

“Magazine Dreams” was originally acquired by Searchlight after receiving acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival last year. It was slated for release in December but was pulled from Disney’s release calendar just before Majors’ trial began.

A New York jury in December found Majors guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute. He was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation.

Majors, who’d previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment. He avoided jail time but was sentenced to a 52-week mandatory in-person domestic violence prevention program.

Majors had been set to reprise his Marvel character in what was previously titled “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” as well as “Avengers: Secret Wars,” but Marvel announced in July that “Kang Dynasty” was being replaced by “Avengers: Doomsday,” featuring the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU.

CNN’s Dan Heching contributed to this report.

