CSPD tracking increased used of credit card skimmers at different types of businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports they are following a new trend in using credit card skimmer devices at a growing number of locations throughout the city.

While gas station pumps continue to be locations criminals commonly target with skimmer devices, over the last few months, CSPD said it has seen more cases where skimmers are being installed at grocery stores, large retailers, and restaurants where customers directly use a card reader to pay for their purchase.

According to CSPD, these skimmers can be installed in seconds without the retailer even knowing they have been installed. They are often difficult to spot to the untrained eye, meaning anyone could fall victim to this crime.

CSPD said consumers should always inspect card readers for any unusual attachments or signs of tampering, particularly at self-checkout kiosks, gas pumps, and ATMs. If anything looks off, report it immediately to store personnel or the authorities. In addition, consider using contactless payment methods, like mobile wallets or tap-to-pay cards, which remove the need to physically swipe or insert your card into a potentially compromised device.