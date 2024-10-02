Police seize cell phone of Colorado Springs minor accused of sending school threats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Tuesday, a cell phone was seized from a Colorado Springs minor suspected of creating a social media post that threatened numerous middle and high schools.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers became aware of the social media post on Oct. 1. The post, which began circulating late Monday night, listed the names of several middle and high schools in School Districts 2 and 11.

CSPD school resource officers, in conjunction with the Metro Division and the FBI, investigated the threat and identified where the post originated.

Through their investigation, they were able to identify the post's origin. Officers were then able to contact the minor suspected of creating the post at a residence in Colorado Springs, whose phone was seized.

CSPD says a further investigation determined that the threats were not credible.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Colorado Springs police say that charges are pending.